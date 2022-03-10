Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 07:50

Decision to close Midleton mental health facility remains unchanged

A CKCH spokesperson said the decision was made given the “unacceptable deficiencies” in the accommodation.
The Owenacurra Centre in Midleton.

Breda Graham

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) management said the decision regarding investment of significant funding into Owenacurra Centre in Midleton, which would “still not bring the unit up to current acceptable accommodation standards for residents”, remains unchanged.

It follows a meeting between the HSE and a delegation of the Oireachtas health committee on Monday on the necessity to close the centre.

CKCH management informed those present that the decision to close the centre remained unchanged.

A CKCH spokesperson said the decision was made given the “unacceptable deficiencies” in the accommodation, the extensive level of investment required to provide a centre that responds to and meets all of HSE’s client’s needs, the age and construction of the building, the restricted size of the site, that essential systems such as heating, electrics, and building fabric were “all beyond end of useful life”, and that the premises was falling “significantly short of the Governments Climate Action Plan requirements”.

The spokesperson said that “a very useful discussion” took place in relation to the future mental health service needs in the area.

The HSE also acknowledged it has many centres that require investment and that an extensive rebuilding plan is required to modernise environments where services are provided.

