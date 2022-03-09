Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 19:19

Man receives suspended sentence at Cork court for threatening ex-partner

Judge John King said: “This lady wants no contact with him."
Liam Heylin

A WOMAN was put in fear by threatening calls and texts from her ex-partner even though she had a barring order against him.

Now at Cork District Court the 49-year-old man has been given a six-month suspended jail term for breaching the barring order.

Judge John King said: “This lady wants no contact with him. I am going to sentence him to six months, suspended for two years. The conditions are that he has no contact with her, save in respect of court ordered access to children, that he remain away from her home and from her parents’ home, except for child access as provided by court access.” Another condition requires the accused to be of good behaviour and not to re-offend.

The judge warned, “If he is back before the court for any breach of barring order he can expect not to get mercy from the court.” 

Defence solicitor, Eugene Murphy, said at the in camera hearing in Cork District Court, on behalf of the accused, “He knows he cannot behave like that to his wife.

“It is clear the relationship is fractured beyond repair. It took him a long while to accept that.

“Since this happened, he has not breached those orders any further. He has not sent this lady any text messages since.”

The parties cannot be identified as the matters arose at an in camera hearing for dealing with matters under the Domestic Violence Act.

