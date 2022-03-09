Three Cork restaurants recognised at Just Eat Takeaway Awards

Three popular Cork restaurants have scooped coveted accolades at the eighth annual Just Eat Takeaway Awards this week.

Jump Juice Bar in Douglas, Istanbul Kebab Restaurant on Oliver Plunkett St and Lennoxs of MacCurtain Street were recognised for their contributions to the industry during the black-tie event presented by Joanne McNally.

Beating off stiff competition in the Best Lunch Award category, Jump Juice Bar Douglas won the public vote for its lunchtime menu of fresh fruit juices, smoothies, crepes and snacks.

Committed to dishing up the finest Turkish cuisine around, Istanbul Kebab won the Silver Award for Best Middle Eastern, with the Turkish restaurant celebrated for the array of flavours on its menu.

Serving a wide range of traditional Italian favourites to city slickers Lennoxs of MacCurtain Street was the celebrated runner-up in the Best of Munster category, narrowly missing out on the top spot.

A total of 188 restaurants and convenience retailers were nominated by Just Eat under 26 categories, with shortlisted representatives from all over the country joining Ireland’s leading online food ordering and delivery app on the night to find out who would take home the crown.

The winners in each of the categories were decided by public vote, with the Just Eat Takeaway Awards giving customers the chance to support their favourite local Makers of Greatness.

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s winners in Cork and the importance of the public vote, Managing Director at Just Eat Ireland, Amanda Roche-Kelly, said:

These awards have always been about giving our loyal Just Eat customers the opportunity to support their local restaurant, with this year seeing the further expansion of that offering into convenience retail and everyday essentials, delivered straight to your door.

“Recognising excellence is important as it sets a clear benchmark for quality in the industry, but now more than ever we need to celebrate resilience, innovation and diversity as we navigate the post-pandemic road ahead.

“We continue to be inspired by the responsive efforts of our colleagues in the restaurant and convenience retail sectors, but also by the reaction of local communities right across Ireland who have once again engaged in record numbers with this year’s Just Eat Takeaway Awards, showing their appreciation for the quality of food, range of options and scope of service that’s now available to them at their fingertips.”

A full list of Just Eat National Takeaway Award 2021 winners can be found by clicking here.