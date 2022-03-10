Rebel Wheelers 'delighted' with new partnership deal

Cork sporting club Rebel Wheelers, which works to empower young people with physical disabilities, has begun a partnership with medical device distributor group Healthcare21 (HC21) which is based in Ballincollig.

Assistant Basketball Couch with Rebel Wheelers Con Coughlan said they began engaging with HC21 at the start of the year.

“The partnership is in its infancy, but we are delighted with how it is going. We think it’s a good fit and we are very happy.”

Rebel Wheelers, Cathal Lynch with Tara Kearney at Ballyphehane Community Centre, Tory Top Road, Ballyphehane, Cork.

Healthcare 21 CEO, Tara Kearney said she was honored to celebrate the new Healthcare 21 partnership with the Rebel Wheelers at a recent training session which she and other HC21 staff attended.

"It is wonderful to be here and see first-hand all of the different sports that the Rebel wheelers offer across all different age groups (rugby, athletics, Saturday morning club) and how they empower people with disability to be the best that they can be," she said. “As a local headquartered business, Healthcare 21 are proud to work with our community and sport plays such a vital role in our lives and being part of a team has such a positive impact on our wellbeing.

”Our Primary care teamwork with people and families who are affected by disability every day in the community, so this is particularly special for us."

Rebel Wheelers, Molly Marshal with Donncha O'Connor, Healthcare 21 (former Cork Senior Footballer) at Ballyphehane Community Centre, Tory Top Road, Ballyphehane, Cork.

The club, which is in its 13th year of existence and whose basketball team was named National Cup Champions 2022 in January, took on some of the Healthcare 21 staff in a game of basketball, which went as expected.

“It is fair to say our team had no idea the level of physicality and skillset that is involved in wheelchair basketball," Ms Kearney said. "It is no coincidence that this team made history last month in their three in-a-row victory over Killester.

"We have already forged a strong partnership with the Rebel Wheelers and are excited to continue working together in 2022.”