'Not afraid any more': Cork centre helped evacuate family from Ukraine

Oksana Kunytska and Ala Senuk, who together with their children escaped from the war zone by hitchhiking, have thanked Together Razem for its assistance and support in getting them to safety.
Speaking to, director of the Cork centre Voyteck Bialek said they were able to use their many connections with organisations and charities in Poland to get the families to safety.
A friend of the sisters, who they grew up with in Ukraine and who now lives in Cork, was familiar with the work of Together Razem and contacted the centre in dire need of help for her close friends.
Ms Kunytska said:
The families are amongst thousands who have travelled to Poland since the invasion.
On the second day after the Russian invasion, Ms Kunytska and her sister travelled with their children, bringing only one suitcase.
- To find out more about the work of Together Razem or to make a donation to the fundraiser for Ukraine, visit www.togetherrazem.org.