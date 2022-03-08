Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 10:20

New Kanturk Library officially opens with self-service kiosk

Situated in Market Square in the heart of Kanturk town, this user-friendly facility replaces the old mobile library bus in the mart.
Pictured is the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey and Emer O’Brien County Librarian with Orlagh Forde, Divisional Librarian North Cork, Barbara Beaton and Liz Desmond, County Library Staff, Michael Plaice, Divisional Librarian West Cork and Rachel Burke, Anne Collins, Bernie Wallace and Christina O’Sullivan County Library Staff pictured at the official opening of the new Kanturk Library on Monday 7th March. Photo by Sean Jefferies Photography.

Echo reporter

The new Kanturk Library has been officially opened by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan.

Situated in Market Square in the heart of Kanturk town, this user-friendly facility replaces the old mobile library bus in the mart and will be open 40 hours a week through lunch and have three staff.

Library members can choose from a selection of almost 17,000 books, with a dedicated space for younger children to have storytelling, which is already proving very popular.

Kanturk Library has been specially equipped with customised furniture and technology. The €152,000 fit-out cost includes free access to Wi-Fi, which is available throughout, supporting the community to study, work, create and play.

Mayor Coughlan was delighted to cut the ribbon on the new facility, saying: 

“Libraries help build communities; it doesn’t matter how old you are or what your ability is, and now you have a wonderful library situated in the heart of the community to help you build this community through diverse and shared interests.” 

Library Members will be able to use the self-service kiosk to borrow and return books.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said: “The role of our Library service has never been more important in our communities, both for providing access to materials and resources and for promoting literacy and improving the overall quality of life. Libraries encourage footfall which provides opportunities for other businesses and organisations around them and revitalises and area.” 

Kanturk Library serves two primary and two secondary schools in the region. Regular class visits will be facilitated as well as arts and literature events for students and teachers. 

The library also provides extensive literacy support. Is it a registered Eduroam wireless hotspot that allows third-level students to access their university network from the comfort of the new Kanturk Library.

The library is staffed by a team of three experienced staff with plans to host events such as lectures and educational workshops.

