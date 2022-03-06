Special celebration in Cork cathedral for 13 adults preparing for baptism, confirmation and eucharist

THIRTEEN adults have taken the final steps in preparation for baptism, confirmation and eucharist ahead of the Easter vigil on Holy Saturday.

A special celebration featuring adults from three different parishes in the Diocese of Cork and Ross was held to mark the event in the Cathedral of St. Mary and St. Anne yesterday.

This will be the first time in three years that the Easter Vigil and other Holy Week and Easter ceremonies will be celebrated as in-person events.

Pictured is Bishop Fintan Gavin addressing the group preparing for the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist along with their sponsors.

The celebrations are said to also be a special time for sponsors of the 13 participants supporting their preparations known as the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA).

This year's participants include Alexandra Hulakova, Zsolt Nagy and Ryan O’Sullivan Keating of Carrigaline Parish, Zaneta Kasiubaityte from Bandon Parish and Nicolas Nussli from South Parish.

Each participant has already signed the Book of the Elect to enroll their names as part of the Rite of Election.

Those preparing for the full communion with the Catholic Church through the Sacraments of Confirmation and Eucharist include Mateja Kralj, Macicj Faustmann, Hugo Santos Garcia from Carrigaline Parish, Itamara De Almeida Fares, Miguel Sanchez Garcia-Pozueolo from South Parish and Marcel Chramosil. Wanesa Kolenderska and Lucia Kristianova from Bandon Parish will also be included in the celebrations.

Bishop Fintan warmly welcomed adults presenting themselves for the Sacraments as well as their sponsors.

He described the milestone as "a dimension of parish and diocesan life which will continue to grow."