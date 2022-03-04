Hometown Heroes: Fran likes to row in with work of Cork's Meitheal Mara

FROM taking the boat to France, to building a currach for the lads, Fran Lynch is a stalwart supporter of all that Meitheal Mara achieves working with youths and young adults and teaching them the ways of the water.

Fran, who is an IT contractor by day, works with the community boatyard, teaching individuals how to manage a vessel at sea.

Founded in 1993, in the heart of Cork city, Meitheal Mara is a registered charity and training centre.

“I’ve been involved in Meitheal Mara for about 20 years,” Fran told The Echo, “I’ve done all sorts with them, a few years ago we built a currach, five or six of us, all pitching in and we made it.”

Aside from building boats, Fran said one of the main things she does with the charity is to teach youths and young adults about boat maintenance, boat angling and boat activities.

“We have a Bantry longboat called Fionn Barra, it is 40 foot long and takes a crew of 13; 10 rowers, one captain, one steering and one navigating. I help out on a scheme that takes youths out on that boat and teaches them how to manage it.”

Fran said they often row down the river from Lapps Quay where Fionn Barra is tied to the pontoon.

“Sometimes we go as far as Monkstown and sometimes we take it to Bantry and twice we have taken the boat to France.”

From April to September, Fran works with individuals teaching them about tides, navigation, rope work and boat maintenance.

The IT expert said she loves helping out with the charity.

“I love it, you couldn’t do it if you didn’t love it.”

Fran said for her the most rewarding thing is watching the youths and young adults develop their skills and gain confidence in their abilities.

“Seeing them learn and understand and develop, to see the confidence grow and watch them take on more responsibility, that is really why I do what I do.”

The Bantry longboat called Fionn Barra, it is 40 foot long and takes a crew of 13; 10 rowers, one captain, one steering and one navigating.

Helping out with Meitheal Mara was a natural progression for Fran who has always had a profound affinity with all things water.

“I used to sail in Crosshaven and Kinsale, in college I used to do canoeing, I still do that a little bit and I love sea swimming, I dip all year round.”

Fran said the main thing she enjoys about volunteering is the connection with communities and helping with organising events as well as passing on her skills and helping people achieve their potential.

Fran said helping out can often be a long and tiring day but, she said, these days are also very rewarding.

“Over the years I have seen people who have no experience with the water or on the water, learning a great deal and it is great to see.”

The Meitheal Mara volunteer said she hopes that her help can make a small difference to people.

“It can be demanding, taking people who are not aware of the risks of the water out and about, but you just have to watch out for safety.”

Once the weather improves, Fran said she is looking forward to getting out and taking more young people out on the water.

“From mid-April we hope to get out one evening a week and then once over the weekend.”

Aside from Meitheal Mara, Fran is also involved in Glandore Sailing Club where she helps out teaching young adults new sailing skills during courses.

Fran was also one of the first people to get involved in the Sanctuary Runners initiative, picking up people from Direct Provision centres and bringing them to the Ballincollig parkrun on a Saturday morning.

“Volunteering has taught me that people can achieve a lot more than they expect.”

The Meitheal Mara volunteer said the charity is always looking for new people to get involved and help out at the community boatyard.

For more see www.meithealmara.ie/events/