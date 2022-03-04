CUH to celebrate UCC nursing graduates who worked the frontline during the pandemic

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is set to celebrate the BSc 2017 Children’s/General Integrated Nursing graduates’ completion of studies during a Blessing of Hands and Hospital Badge Pinning ceremony on Monday.

CUH in conjunction with UCC is the only site outside of Dublin that supports this unique dual nursing programme and the Blessing of Hands ceremony is a unique and historical celebration that recognises the work of the nurse on their journey caring for patients.

The hospital badge pinning ceremony is a time-honoured nursing school tradition where the completion of educational requirements are recognised and newly graduated nurses are welcomed into the nursing profession by their training hospital.

The unique group of dual-qualified nursing graduates have been working as frontline workers since February 2021.

A spokesperson said that during this time, the group have navigated their studies while also providing efficient, effective and compassionate care to patients and families in the midst of a global pandemic.

“They have constantly adapted and changed to the ever-evolving challenges that were placed in front of them.

"Their commitment, professionalism and indeed personal sacrifices over the past year of the numerous waves of the pandemic cannot be underestimated,” the spokesperson said.