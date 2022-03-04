Bantry General Hospital temporarily suspends hospital visits

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 10:17

Bantry General Hospital has temporarily suspended hospital visits to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.
Visiting restrictions to all wards and departments are in place at Bantry General Hospital. File photo.

Breda Graham

Bantry General Hospital has temporarily suspended hospital visits effective immediately due to increased infection control measures.

Visiting restrictions to all wards and departments are in place and visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds and must be pre-arranged with ward managers and hospital consultants.

The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and any changes will be advised.

Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Local Injury Unit (LIU), GP or Southdoc out-of-hours service in the first instance.

The South/South West Hospital Group said that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.

