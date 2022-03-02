Over 50 new hospital beds to be delivered in Cork under HSE's new service plan

Over 50 new beds are set to be delivered in Cork under the 2022 National Service Plan (NSP) for the HSE.

The plan, which aims to reduce waiting lists, build hospital and other service capacity and continue to support the progress of Sláintecare reforms, outlines the health and social care services that will be provided to the people of Ireland in 2022 within the allocated budget of €20.7bn.

The NSP envisages that bed numbers within acute settings will significantly increase, including 1,146 additional acute beds by the end of 2022, 849 of which will be open by end-2021, and 19 additional critical care beds, to bring the total number of adult critical care beds to 340 by the end of 2022.

In Cork, 24 beds which were approved under the Winter Plan for Cork University Hospital (CUH) and are subject to a capital development, are expected to be delivered by the end of Q1 2022.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The plan also outlined the provision of a new modular 30-bed ward block at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) which is to be fully operational by Q1 2023.

The plan commits to progressing the implementation of the National Trauma Strategy with the establishment of major trauma services at CUH’s trauma centre, part of which will include opening four additional critical care beds in CUH to support the implementation of the Trauma Strategy and in line with the Strategic Plan for Critical Care.

It also commits to continue capital developments, including the refurbishment and extension of older person’s services including Castletownbere Community Hospital (St Josephs) and Clonakilty Community Hospital and Long-Stay (Mount Carmel); 60 single bedrooms as an extension to the existing 50-bed Heather House CNU at St Mary’s Health Campus; and phase 1 of a 50-singe bedroom new development in Blarney.

In 2022, there will be a phased delivery of four units of purchase/refurbishment to meet housing requirements for individuals transitioning from congregated settings at St. Raphael’s Centre in Youghal and St Vincent's Centre at St Mary's Road.

As part of the plan, 25 new Primary Care Centres will be commissioned, including five in Cork located in Ballincollig, Bandon, Beara, Cobh, and Fermoy.

Speaking about the plan, Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “This National Service Plan for 2022 will improve outcomes for people who need to engage with our public health service, continue to see capacity increased, build on the reforms and improve timely access.”