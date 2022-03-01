Gardaí seize over €25,000 worth of suspected drugs from a home in Togher

GARDAÍ have seized suspected drugs worth more than €25,000 following a search of a residence in the Togher area yesterday.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene of the search, which occurred shortly before 10pm.

Gardaí discovered suspected cannabis herb estimated to be worth €12,480 and amphetamines with a value of €12,600 in the attic of the residence.

The man arrested remains detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seized drugs are being sent for further analysis.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.