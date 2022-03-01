Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 16:30

Gardaí seize over €25,000 worth of suspected drugs from a home in Togher

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell Garda Station
Gardaí seize over €25,000 worth of suspected drugs from a home in Togher

Gardaí have seized suspected drugs in excess of €25,000 and arrested a man following a search in Cork yesterday.

Martha Brennan

GARDAÍ have seized suspected drugs worth more than €25,000 following a search of a residence in the Togher area yesterday.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene of the search, which occurred shortly before 10pm.

Gardaí discovered suspected cannabis herb estimated to be worth €12,480 and amphetamines with a value of €12,600 in the attic of the residence.

The man arrested remains detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seized drugs are being sent for further analysis.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Woman who carried out burglary at Cork house believed she was at home

More in this section

WATCH: Lord Mayor of Cork invites public to join him in an event in solidarity with the Ukrainian people WATCH: Lord Mayor of Cork invites public to join him in an event in solidarity with the Ukrainian people
Garda stock Motorist caught doing almost 90km/h in built-up area of Cork this morning
Man taken to hospital following crash near Ballincollig Man taken to hospital following crash near Ballincollig
place: togherorganisation: gardaí
Irish Water warns of possible Cork disruptions

Irish Water warns of possible Cork disruptions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more