Tributes paid to man who died in collision in West Cork 

TRIBUTES have been paid to the man in his 60s who died following a road collision in West Cork on Friday.

Denis Deasy was the sole occupant of a van which struck a pillar at approximately 11.30am in the village of Leap on Friday, February 25.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley said the late Denis Deasy, who ran a successful dress hire business in Rossmore, was a ‘stalwart’ member of the community.

“I wish to extend my sympathies to his wife, daughter, extended family, friends and the wider community. These are very sad circumstances. He will be missed. He was a stalwart in the community.”

Cllr Hurley said the late Mr Deasy kitted him out on his wedding day back in December 2019.

“He had a well-established business in Rossmore. I got married in December 2019 and he kitted me out on the big day. Anytime we have a family occasion we always went to Denis for the suits.

“He was a lovely man. He would go out of his way to accommodate you. On the morning of my wedding, he turned up at my house with the suits. He couldn’t have done anymore. His services were always highly recommended,” he added.

Councillor Hurley said Denis was involved with the local drama group and he will be a huge loss to the local area.

“He was a great character. He was a great businessman and he was a very popular man in the locality. He was very much involved in the drama group. He was a great man in promoting it. He is a huge loss to the local area.”

The Rossmore, West Cork Drama and Entertainment Centre said in a post on Facebook: “It is with immense sadness that we learned of the unexpected passing of Denis ‘Din’ Deasy. There are no words, other than to simply express our condolences to Mary, Catherine and all his family at this very sad time.”

Gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to the collision to contact them.

"Any road users who were travelling on the N71, which is the main road between Skibbereen and Clonakilty, yesterday morning between 11.00am and 11.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí," the spokesperson added.