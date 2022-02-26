Report commissioned by religious order suggests single burial site at Bessborough 

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 16:02

This conclusion will prove controversial to some survivors and relatives, who believe there were multiple unofficial burial sites on the grounds of the Bessborough home.
Donal O’Keeffe

A REPORT commissioned by the order of nuns who ran the Bessborough mother and baby home suggests there was only one burial site on the grounds of the home.

The Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, who ran the Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork, last year commissioned a report by archaeological contractors Eachtra Heritage.

“We conclude by favouring the hypothesis that [there] was only ever one burial ground in Bessborough and that it contains both children and nuns,” the report says.

It cites research by the Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance, which uncovered a 1949/1950 Ordnance Survey map showing an area north of the nuns’ graveyard marked “children’s burial ground [sic]”, but says burial patterns in the nuns’ graveyard suggest children may have been buried there.

This conclusion will prove controversial to some survivors and relatives, who believe there were multiple unofficial burial sites on the grounds of the Bessborough home.

Bessborough operated as a mother and baby home between 1922 and 1998 and in that time 923 children died there, according to the final report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation.

The General Records Office was informed of only 816 infant deaths at the home, leaving a discrepancy of 107 children that the nuns claim died at Bessborough but for whom no death certificates exist.

Burial records exist for only 64 children who died in the care of the Bessborough home, meaning that the remains of 859 children are missing.

bessborough
