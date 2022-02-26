Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Pubs to homes plan: Residential potential for disused pubs in Cork

For the conversion of a former pub into a home under the new exemption, the pub’s licence must have lapsed and a limit of nine residential units can be produced under the development.
Pubs to homes plan: Residential potential for disused pubs in Cork

The exemptions were introduced this week by Darragh O’Brien, the housing minister, to tackle vacancies and increase housing supplies.

Martha Brennan

IT is hoped that new regulations waiving the need for planning permission for the conversion of former pubs will lead to closed licensed premises in Cork City and county getting a new lease of life as much-needed homes.

The exemptions were introduced this week by Darragh O’Brien, the housing minister, to tackle vacancies and increase housing supplies.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the news.

“It’s very welcome, especially for the city centre. The city centre could do with more residential units and the trend has been that there will be less pubs because the mapping just isn’t there anymore.

“Cork used to have as many pubs as Dublin at one stage — there were nearly 400 licences in Cork City alone — but that has been vastly reduced. We’ve seen three bars close in Turner’s Cross alone in the last few years.

“When pubs do become vacant, I think we need to look at the residential potential for them and there are shop units that we need to be looking at as well.

“It’s something that’s needed and I think it is a trend that should be encouraged,” Mr Boyle said.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said that, while any measure to tackle vacancies in Cork is welcome, the new regulations could open up a “can of worms”.

“Many of these pubs are historic structures within villages and towns. My concern would be that someone could now just come along and create some modern monstrosity and not need planning permission.

“There is momentum gathering for targeting vacancies, which is welcome, but abandoning planning permission does open a can of worms. Public input is very important ,” he added.

The new exemption is contained in an extension of 2018 planning regulations that allow for certain vacant commercial premises to be turned into residential units, such as above-shop living.

Since 2018, 171 residential units have been provided in Cork City and county through 78 such developments.

For the conversion of a former pub into a home under the new exemption, the pub’s licence must have lapsed and a limit of nine residential units can be produced under the development.

“Unfortunately, towns and villages in Cork have seen pubs close their doors for the last time in recent years, not least over the last two years,” said Mr O’Brien.

“This new planning regulation will ease the planning burden for those who want to convert small and medium-sized pubs that are no longer viable and have ceased to operate into residential housing for Cork.

“The regulations will also continue to make it easier to get other forms of vacant commercial premises in Cork, including vacant spaces over ground-floor premises, back into use for residential purposes.”

Read More

Almost 6800 waiting for social housing in Cork county

More in this section

USA, Arizona, near Tucson, Sonora Desert, Saguaro cactus at sunset Cork man found with mescaline powder from a cactus wins appeal against drugs conviction
'I don’t feel safe walking around': Young woman whose face was slashed weeps in Cork court  'I don’t feel safe walking around': Young woman whose face was slashed weeps in Cork court 
Driver who lost control and collided head-on with another vehicle sentenced Driver who lost control and collided head-on with another vehicle sentenced
housingplanningcork development
<p>The ‘Troublemaker’ singer announced his predicament online with a picture of him in hospital scrubs and on crutches. Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

Popular 'Live at the Marquee' act cancels summer gig in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest


Check out the winners of 15th Annual EchoLive Women in Sport Awards 
See the winners here



National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more