Pubs to homes plan: Residential potential for disused pubs in Cork

The exemptions were introduced this week by Darragh O’Brien, the housing minister, to tackle vacancies and increase housing supplies.
Green Party councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the news.
“It’s very welcome, especially for the city centre. The city centre could do with more residential units and the trend has been that there will be less pubs because the mapping just isn’t there anymore.
“Cork used to have as many pubs as Dublin at one stage — there were nearly 400 licences in Cork City alone — but that has been vastly reduced. We’ve seen three bars close in Turner’s Cross alone in the last few years.