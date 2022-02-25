Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 14:44

Almost 6800 waiting for social housing in county Cork

The Head of Housing Maurice Manning also said that the projected delivery of new units in South Cork for this year is 368
Cork County Council Head of Housing Maurice Manning revealed the figures.

John Bohane

THERE were 6789 approved applicants for social housing in the County Cork area as of Monday, January 31.

Cork County Council head of housing Maurice Manning revealed these figures following a motion from Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan at the recent Southern Committee meeting of the local authority.

Mr Manning said there were 2904 approved applicants for social housing in the South Cork District. 

The head of housing Mr Manning also said that the projected delivery of new units in South Cork for this year is 368.

Councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan welcomed the detailed breakdown of the figures in the South Cork area. 

“I welcome the clarity surrounding the housing waiting list as we know now how many people are on it and we have a detailed breakdown of the applicants,” he said.

Cork County Council officials also anticipate that approximately 85 vacant dwellings will be refurbished and re-let in South Cork during 2022.

The Independent councillor said he would like to add more funding allocated for the refurbishment of vacant dwellings. 

“I would like to see additional funding allocated for the refurbishment of vacant dwellings. 

"There is always potential to do up council houses and re-let them as soon as possible. I would always be in favour of more funding being allocated from the government to the council to provide more vacant dwellings.

“Unfortunately we are in a housing crisis, but Cork County Council did allocate nearly 850 housing units last year. The council are also progressing many council housing developments in Carrigaline and a lot of them are due to come up on CBL shortly which is very welcome,” he added.

Cllr Dalton O’Sullivan said he will be seeking more clarity with regards to the refusal rate on the CBL system at the next housing committee meeting. 

“I would have concerns that there is about a 7 to 8% refusal rate on the Choice Based Letting (CBL) system and I would be looking for more details on that in the next housing committee meeting.”

