Cork person becomes millionaire after midweek Lotto win

A Cork Lotto player has officially become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The National Lottery will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 05, 10, 23, 31, 34, 36 and the bonus 30.

The Cork winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

The Rebel County player has taken the title of 11th National Lottery millionaire of 2022. Last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize win also brings the number of Cork wins worth €1 million to a total of three since the beginning of the year.