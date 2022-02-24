Cork TD calls for Dáil debate over Dursey Cable Car 'crisis'

CORK South West TDs have expressed concern over the closure of the Dursey Cable Car with the Government.

The cable car, which connects Dursey Island to the mainland in Beara, is the main form of transport for local residents and landowners. It is used by over 20,400 people annually.

Earlier this month, Cork County Council announced the temporary closure of the service from April 1 in order to carry out essential repairs.

Local councillors and TDs have spoken out about the need for finding a solution during the closure, particularly as there are farmers who have livestock to look after on the uninhabited island.

The island is separated from the mainland by a narrow sound with a very strong tidal race. There is also a reef of rocks in the centre of the channel that is only submerged during high tide.

Independent TD Michael Collins raised the issue in the Dáil this week and said that Cork County Council had not been able to communicate with the Department of Rural and Community Development.

“Two weeks ago, I raised with the Taoiseach in the Dáil the crisis that residents and landowners are facing with the closure for seven months of the Dursey Cable Car for repairs,” Mr Collins said.

“I have raised the urgency of getting the Department of Rural and Community Development involved with the council and locals to find a temporary solution to aid residents and animal owners.

“Cork County Council failed to get any response from the Department to date, after trying to communicate with it.

“This proves to me what I always said, that rural affairs and islands would be thrown under the bus when this Government relegated it to the Department of Social Protection.”

Mr Collins called for a debate to be held on the issue, which the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, accepted. Mr McGrath said that Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan had also raised the issue with him and his colleagues.

Mr O’Sullivan recently met with some of the farmers and stakeholders who will be affected by the closure and told The Echo that the cable car is a “lifeline” for the island.

“We all recognise how important that piece of infrastructure is,” Mr McGrath said in the Dáil. “We will take note of the points Deputies Collins and O'Sullivan have raised.”