Cork adult learning initiatives shortlisted for Aontas awards

PROGRAMMES piloted by the Cope Foundation and the Cork Life Centre are among seven Cork-based adult learning initiatives which have been shortlisted for prestigious national awards from Aontas, the national adult learning organisation.

The Aontas Star awards recognise and celebrate the work undertaken by adult learning initiatives in Ireland, north and south, with ‘Star’ standing for “Showcasing Teamwork, Awarding Recognition”.

The Cope Foundation’s Ability Board has been shortlisted for a Learner Voice award for its work with Inclusion Ireland and with the HSE to promote the rights and interests of people who may need support with decision-making.

An initiative piloted in Cork by a group of young people from the Cork Life Centre has been shortlisted in the Sustainable Development through Education category.

Their project, Sustainable Climate Action and Local Advocacy Youth Village, which is also referred to as the Global Goals Trail, began in January 2021 and was carried out by a group of volunteers, aged 20 to 26, making birdhouses from re-purposed materials.

Also shortlisted in this category is the EIL Explore Global Awareness Programme award which offers four part-funded two-month volunteering scholarships abroad, which are linked with the United Nations sustainable development goals.

Shortlisted in the Social Inclusion Category is the Ability Programme, which helps young adults with disabilities to engage in the community and to find employment, supporting them through training, workshops and employer engagement.

The Munster Technology University’s Amplifying Voices Scholarship Scheme has been shortlisted in the Third Level Access and Engagement category for its work in facilitating greater access to the course for people from minority backgrounds.

Also shortlisted in this category is the Healthcare Level 5 programme developed by Secad Partnership, with Ballyhoura Local Development, Limerick Education and Training Board, and University College Cork, which offers training to women wishing to upskill and return to education and to employment.

The Cultural & Heritage Studies at CSN, College of Further Education is also shortlisted.

The winners will be announced during the Aontas Adult Learners’ Festival, which runs from March 7 to 11.