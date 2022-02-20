Restrictions were 'best thing to happen to the public house in 100 years', says Cork publican

A Cork publican has described the almost two-year-long series of restrictions and lockdowns as “possibly the best thing that has ever happened to the public house in 100 years.”

Cork publican Benny McCabe, who runs Cork’s Heritage Pubs, including Crane Lane, The Oval, and Rising Sons Brewery, among others said the curtailment of the pub, made people appreciate what we nearly lost or took for granted and could lead to a "renaissance" for the sector.

The publican, who is also opening a new pub on Oliver Plunkett Street ahead of this year's Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in October, said the pub has a “special role in the wider society.”

“It's not about alcohol it's about society and sense of belonging," he said.

Mr McCabe said he thinks people also recognise the importance of the pub to the tourism industry.

“We will never have the weather and our unique selling point is the beauty of the pub and I think we have all realised that it's to the greater good than to the detriment.”

The publican said it’s a very interesting time for the pub trade and for the wider society in general.

“The recovery has been immediate, in terms of Cork city and it is nothing short of a social miracle, people are happier.”

He added:“Don’t get me wrong we have a lot of issues in wider society, but at least we all have a place now we can go and sit in a quiet companionable silence amongst our fellow men and women and be part of something rather than this crushing isolation that was bred during Covid."

Mr McCabe said the Government supports saw a lot of pubs through a very difficult time and he was extremely grateful for them.

“It’s easy to give out, but there possibly would not be as many pubs standing today If it weren’t for the government and it must be acknowledged.”

He said he was happy to be back in business.

“I think we will look back and see Covid as the renaissance of the pub," he said.