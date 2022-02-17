Plans for major offshore wind project off coast of Cork take step forward 

Plans for a major new marine energy park off the coast of Cork have taken a step forward.

DP Energy and Iberdrola have announced that they have appointed Royal Haskoning DHV together with Mott MacDonald to lead the production of a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) for the proposed ‘Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park ‘ offshore wind project.

The Inis Ealga project is currently in its early development stage, with ecology surveys underway and site investigation surveys being planned.

The project will be located off the south coast and, once operational, will generate enough green energy to power the equivalent of nearly 860,000 Irish homes.

It is envisaged that project could be operational by 2030.

A spokesperson for the project said that Royal HaskoningDHV and Mott MacDonald will deliver a full Environmental Impact Assessment Report to examine the potential impacts of the proposed development on the surrounding environment including sea, land and wildlife throughout the project lifecycle from site investigations to construction and right through to operation and eventual decommissioning of the wind farm.

Map showing the boundaries for the proposed Inis Ealga project.

The EIAR will also report on the potential impacts of the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park on other key receptors including commercial fisheries, fish ecology, landscape, seascape, cultural heritage, tourism, transport and aviation.

Adam Cronin, DP Energy’s Head of Offshore said the announcement is “a significant step” in the proposed development of the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park.

“Royal HaskoningDHV are industry leaders in delivering Environmental Impact Assessment Reports and this, coupled with Mott MacDonald’s expertise and local knowledge, will enable us to complete this important project for the south west coast of Ireland. Welook forward to working together in the years ahead,” he said.

Declan McMahon, Iberdrola’s Offshore Development Project Manager, added: “Inis Ealga is progressing well and this contract marks an important milestone for the project. These detailed studies will help us to design an offshore windfarm that will benefit both local communities and national climate goals.”

A public information evening took place for the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park project last month, with a series of public consultation events to be announced over the coming period. A recording of the evening is available on the project website at https://inisealgamarineenergypark.com/community/.

A virtual consultation room is currently open for the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park project and is available at https://www.innovision.ie/inisealga.