Daft ad using celebrity drive-by as selling point for Cork home

A Cork auctioneer is getting creative with its selling style, endorsing a northside home by including a celebrity drive by as a reason to purchase the property.

Barry Auctioneers is selling an end of terrace red brick home on Military Hill and has included a pic of American President JFK passing by the windows in 1963 as an incentive to hand over €300k for the privilege of living in a home.

There’s a gaff for sale in Cork and one of the photos is of JFK driving past it in 1963. A stunning feature. pic.twitter.com/RVufGJvLzs — Barry Walsh (@bazzwalsh) February 15, 2022

The two-bed, one-bathroom property, namely 1 Pinafore Villas, was built in the late 19th century.

The Victorian townhouse has been advertised since Monday, February 14 and has been viewed almost 7,500 times.

The home, which is advertised as a ten-minute walk to the city centre and a three-minute walk to St Luke's Cross, includes in its feature's description: “Even JFK popped by for a look !”

The perfect home for an avid historian, or a notiony individual who would only love to tell visitors about how the 35th American President once fleetingly passed the front door.

A unique selling point for sure.