Daft ad using celebrity drive-by as selling point for Cork home

The Victorian townhouse has been advertised since Monday, February 14 and has been viewed almost 7,500 times.
A Cork auctioneer is getting creative with its selling style, endorsing a northside home by including a celebrity drive-by as a reason to purchase the property. Picture: PA

Roisin Burke

A Cork auctioneer is getting creative with its selling style, endorsing a northside home by including a celebrity drive by as a reason to purchase the property.

Barry Auctioneers is selling an end of terrace red brick home on Military Hill and has included a pic of American President JFK passing by the windows in 1963 as an incentive to hand over €300k for the privilege of living in a home.

 The two-bed, one-bathroom property, namely 1 Pinafore Villas, was built in the late 19th century.

The home, which is advertised as a ten-minute walk to the city centre and a three-minute walk to St Luke's Cross, includes in its feature's description: “Even JFK popped by for a look !”

The perfect home for an avid historian, or a notiony individual who would only love to tell visitors about how the 35th American President once fleetingly passed the front door.

A unique selling point for sure.

