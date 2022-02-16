Rob Heffernan 'buzzing' about new Cork Radio show

A lifelong dream is being realised for Olympian Rob Heffernan who is joining the RedFM breakfast radio team, with the new show starting at the end of the month.

Speaking to The Echo, Rob said he has been inundated with well-wishes since the announcement.

“I haven’t been congratulated this much since I won the medal!” Rob joked, referring to his bronze medal for race walking in the London Olympics in 2012.

The Olympian said when he met with RedFM’s CEO Diarmuid O’Leary who suggested he join the station, he said it was an offer he couldn’t refuse, although he did his very best to play it cool.

“It is something I have always wanted to do, but I was afraid to say it out loud and I wasn’t arrogant enough to say it to someone else.”

Rob said he spoke to his wife Marian about the offer and she was extremely enthusiastic.

“I’m a bit more impulsive than Marian, she is more balanced and measured, so I always revert to her, but she said it was a brilliant offer and she said I would be great at it.”

Chatting about his co-presenters Ciara Revins and comedian Laura O’Mahony, Rob said they are great craic, good fun and brilliant at their jobs.

“Ciara is the ringleader, she is looking after the desk and people are going to see a new side to her. Laura is hilarious, and the two of them make me giddy, they make me feel like I’m back in school, messing and hanging out with the girls. I'm absolutely buzzing. They are real characters.”

Rob said he has always been a big fan of RedFM.

“I listen all the time and when I’m away I have the app on the phone. When I’m away it can be hard to connect with what’s happening in Cork and that is what RedFM is all about.”

Rob said he is excited about getting started on February 28 and said he is delighted it's an all Cork team.

“I’ve travelled a lot in my life, but I genuinely love Cork. I think Cork people have a unique personality.”

Rob said the show is going to be pure Cork banter and Cork humour.

“Life is so serious, people just want something light and fun with good energy and that is what they can expect on the show.”