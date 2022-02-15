Decision made on location of new elective hospital in Cork

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould has welcomed the Minister for Health’s confirmation that a location has been decided upon for Cork’s elective hospital.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed in the Dáil on Tuesday evening that a decision has been made on the location but it has yet to be revealed where the hospital will be situated.

Speaking to The Echo, the Cork North Central TD said it was “extremely welcome news” that a plan is to be put together for the elective in Cork to accept in-patient and day cases.

“Considering the news we heard today of extreme overcrowding in the CUH – the worst in the hospital since records began – the reality is that the health service in Cork is on its knees.

Hopefully this new hospital will provide the additional resources and take some of that burden from overworked healthcare staff.

“The current situation cannot continue – it is not safe for patients or staff.

“The Minister himself admitted that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been extremely slow to build hospitals in this state but they have also been quick to close them on the northside of Cork city.

Sinn Fein TD Thomas Gould welcomed the news that a location has been chosen for the new hospital. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

“After over two decades of promises, we need a site announced now for the hospital and that site needs to be on the northside.”

Deputy Gould said that the Minister confirmed on Tuesday that a business plan is being put together and once complete, he will seek funding from Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath.

Given the critical need for this hospital, it cannot take years and years to build. The process needs to now move quickly and with the urgency it deserves.

“The Minister’s comments today are hopefully a step in the right direction but the elective hospital in Cork has seen so many false dawns that we now need action not promises,” he said.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "We need elective facilities. Where we have State land to provide those elective facilities we should provide the elective facilities."