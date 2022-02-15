Cork protest called off as Dunnes Stores agrees to talks with IFA

After a day of protesting outside Dunnes Bishopstown, members of the IFA have agreed to stop an ongoing protest outside a Dunnes Stores in Cork after the retailer agreed to a meeting in relation to escalating costs.

An Irish Farmers Association (IFA) spokesperson said: “Dunnes Stores has agreed to meet IFA to discuss price increases to suppliers to address rising costs at farm level.”

IFA President Tim Cullinan said he would meet Dunnes Stores on the basis that they would engage in meaningful discussions.

Now that Dunnes have agreed to meet, farmers will move away from the protest locations in Bishopstown in Cork and Monaghan to allow the talks to take place.

“Following a call from Dunnes Stores this morning, we have agreed to meet this afternoon to discuss what is needed to restore the viability of producers,” he said.

IFA Poultry Chairman Nigel Sweetnam said that other retailers have met with IFA and acknowledged the issue of rising costs, but they too need to act.

“We cannot survive at current prices. Farmers are looking for 15c a chicken and 2c an egg," he said.

IFA Pigs Chairman Roy Gallie said that pig farmers also need retailers and the Government to step up.

“Pig farmers are in a vice-like grip with feed price increases on one side and falling prices on the other," he said.