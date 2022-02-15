Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 11:07

Cork protest called off as Dunnes Stores agrees to talks with IFA

 IFA President Tim Cullinan said he would meet Dunnes Stores on the basis that they would engage in meaningful discussions.
Cork protest called off as Dunnes Stores agrees to talks with IFA

An Irish Farmers Association (IFA) spokesperson said: “Dunnes Stores has agreed to meet IFA to discuss price increases to suppliers to address rising costs at farm level.”  Picture: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

After a day of protesting outside Dunnes Bishopstown, members of the IFA have agreed to stop an ongoing protest outside a Dunnes Stores in Cork after the retailer agreed to a meeting in relation to escalating costs.

An Irish Farmers Association (IFA) spokesperson said: “Dunnes Stores has agreed to meet IFA to discuss price increases to suppliers to address rising costs at farm level.” 

 IFA President Tim Cullinan said he would meet Dunnes Stores on the basis that they would engage in meaningful discussions.

Now that Dunnes have agreed to meet, farmers will move away from the protest locations in Bishopstown in Cork and Monaghan to allow the talks to take place.
Now that Dunnes have agreed to meet, farmers will move away from the protest locations in Bishopstown in Cork and Monaghan to allow the talks to take place.

Now that Dunnes have agreed to meet, farmers will move away from the protest locations in Bishopstown in Cork and Monaghan to allow the talks to take place.

“Following a call from Dunnes Stores this morning, we have agreed to meet this afternoon to discuss what is needed to restore the viability of producers,” he said.

IFA Poultry Chairman Nigel Sweetnam said that other retailers have met with IFA and acknowledged the issue of rising costs, but they too need to act.

“We cannot survive at current prices. Farmers are looking for 15c a chicken and 2c an egg," he said.

Read More

Attacks on gardaí 'under-reported': 466 gardaí recorded as being attacked on duty in two years

IFA Pigs Chairman Roy Gallie said that pig farmers also need retailers and the Government to step up.

“Pig farmers are in a vice-like grip with feed price increases on one side and falling prices on the other," he said.

IFA Pigs Chairman Roy Gallie said that pig farmers also need retailers and the Government to step up. Picture: Andy Gibson.
IFA Pigs Chairman Roy Gallie said that pig farmers also need retailers and the Government to step up. Picture: Andy Gibson.

More in this section

'Dangerous situation' at CUH as highest ever number of people on trolleys there recorded  'Dangerous situation' at CUH as highest ever number of people on trolleys there recorded 
Technology company announces 300 new jobs across Cork, Dublin and Mayo Technology company announces 300 new jobs across Cork, Dublin and Mayo
'He has me looking over my shoulder': Owner of stolen mini-digger and trailer fears for family's safety 'He has me looking over my shoulder': Owner of stolen mini-digger and trailer fears for family's safety
corkcork business
Donkey foal 'Valentine' rescued in Cork 'making friends' at sanctuary

Donkey foal 'Valentine' rescued in Cork 'making friends' at sanctuary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more