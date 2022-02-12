Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 14:26

Cork's Adam King to lead segment of national St Patrick's Day parade

The Killeagh native will lead the 'Heroes of the Pandemic' section of the country's largest St Patrick's Day celebration
Adam King (6) stole the hearts of the nation during the pandemic. Picture: Andres Poveda

Martha Brennan

CORK’s Adam King has been announced as one of the section leaders for this year’s Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade.

The young space enthusiast stole the hearts of the nation in 2020 after appearing on The Late Late Toy Show and sharing his now-famous virtual hug with the public.

Now, Adam is set to lead the ‘Heroes of the Pandemic’ segment of the country’s largest St Patrick’s Day parade in his own space shuttle.

The segment will pay tribute to the frontline workers who helped get Ireland through the pandemic.

According to organisers, Adam will be accompanied by one of his own personal heroes during the parade, as well as a crowd of astronauts, aliens and stars.

The performers will be from the Sinead Sheppard School of Dance in Cobh.

"In his [Adam’s] wake is our own green planet beautifully clad in drawings, photos and letters created by the people of Ireland in celebration of the heroes that helped them make it through the pandemic,” said organisers.

“Let’s hear it for the real superstars of the pandemic, the frontline workers who did all they could to keep us safe as we give them all a great big virtual hug.” 

Taking to Twitter, Adam’s family said they were “so excited” to announce the news.

Primary school students are now being asked to colour in a virtual hug template for their hero and send it to Adam to possibly feature in the parade.

“We are celebrating heroes in the St Patrick’s Day parade,” said Adam in a video posted online.

“Make a hug for your hero and send it to me and I will do something really special with them for the St Patrick's Day Parade.” 

The theme of this year’s parade is 'connections'. It will take place on Thursday, March 17, from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green in Dublin and air on RTÉ.

