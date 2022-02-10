Hometown Heroes: Mary is proud of Cork Mental Health’s work

RETIRED occupational therapist and the current chairperson of Cork Mental Health, Mary Groeger, is a passionate believer in allowing people to be in charge of their own destiny through independent living.

The first female chairperson of Cork Mental Health, at the helm for the 60th anniversary of the organisation, Mary said she is proud of everything the charity has achieved.

Cork Mental Health has been working in partnership with the HSE providing opportunities for people with mental health difficulties to move out of institutions to live independently within society.

The organisation also runs talks and seminars with primary and secondary school children, engaging and educating youths about mental health.

“We help people reintegrate into society and offer supports to people who might need it to live independently.”

Mary said budgeting and building a routine are some of the common aspects people need help with when they move from an institution to their own home.

“I think its important someone is in charge of their own destiny, that they are independent and can do what they want to do.”

As well as working for the HSE as an occupation therapist in the Mental Health Services in north Cork, Mary also volunteered with Irish Water Safety, teaching swimming and life saving for a good few years.

It was through Irish Water Safety that Mary met her husband Martin, which whom she has four daughters.

“I’ve been very lucky, I have four daughters and 10 grandchildren. I had a great childhood and happy married life.”

Mary said this was part of the reason she was so involved in giving back to the community.

The CMH chairperson said: “I like people to be treated equally and people with mental health difficulties often are not given opportunities with housing jobs and education, Cork Mental Health helps people with those problems. I like meeting people and feel good when we have helped some improve their quality of life.”

Mary said her volunteer work has taught her that life isn’t always fair, “People with mental health difficulties deserve to live life to the fullest the same as anyone else.” Mary said.

Since the pandemic two years ago, Mary said the organisation has modernised a great deal.

“I had never heard of Zoom before the pandemic. Now we have all our meetings on Zoom and there are a number of classes that are now available to people online, such as the book club, yoga, relaxation classes.”

Mary said she has worked in a few different stands of occupational therapy prior to starting with the HSEs Mental Health Services, but said she felt she had “found what she was looking for” working in the mental health sector.

“I worked with the Cope Foundation and Enable Ireland previously, I remember I was reluctant to get into mental health, but after I started, that was it. I really liked it, I found it very fulfilling.”

Mary said she was very proud to be involved with Cork Mental Health as it celebrates 60 years of helping people.

“We, as an organisation, have achieved so much. Everyone, the board, the volunteers, the people we help, the people who support us.”

The CMH chairperson said she is often surprised by the progress made in people who they help to live independently.

“They look different, I don’t know what it is, they look happier or they are dressed differently, they are always surprising me with how they surpass our expectations.”

Mary also said when doing flag days and church gate collections people often comment on how the organisation had helped them and are very well disposed towards CMH.

Cork Mental Health is always looking for new volunteers. To get involved or to learn more about the organisation or to donate to the cause, you can log onto their website, www.corkmentalhealth.com