An Garda Síochána celebrate centenary of inaugural meeting 

AN Garda Síochána is celebrating a century of keeping the public safe this year.

Today marks the 100 year anniversary of the inaugural meeting of the foundation committee that led to the creation of the force.

Called by Michael Collins, the meeting took place at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin on February 9, 1922.

Among the attendees was Michael Staines TD, who went on to become the first Garda Commissioner.

To mark the centenary, a series of local and national commemorative events have been announced.

The occasions will coincide with key historical dates, including August 27, when Commissioner Staines led Gardaí into Dublin Castle.

A postponed commemorative event will be held at the Gresham Hotel on May 24 to celebrate today’s anniversary.

Local historical exhibitions are also due to take place, as well as the publication of two books on the organisation.

Additionally, a Centenary Service Medal will be presented to all serving and retired Garda members.

"Over the past century An Garda Síochána has established a very strong bond with communities and has become a central part of people’s everyday lives,” said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

“As an organisation, it has adapted to change in order to serve the past and present needs of a national, unarmed police service, while also striving to provide a specialist response to prevent and detect crime.

"As we reflect on one hundred years of Ireland’s police service and its achievements in keeping people safe, we must remember our 89 colleagues who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their brave and courageous efforts will be a core part of this year’s commemorations.”