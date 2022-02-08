Number of public meetings on water quality in Cork to take place 

A NUMBER of open meetings to discuss water quality in Cork are to take place this month.

The meetings are part of a public consultation on the draft River Basin Management Plan which sets out an increased ambition for how water quality is managed.

The consultation is open and individuals or other or interested parties can make submissions online (until March 31) at www.gov.ie/draftRBMPtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> or through the Local Authorities Water Programme at https://consult.watersandcommunities.ie/en/content/draft-river-basin-management-plan-ireland-2022-2027.

The Local Authorities Water Programme will hold 62 consultation meetings in the country over the next month.

At these virtual meetings, people will have the opportunity to hear from the local authorities water programme representatives on the factors affecting water quality in their area, with an opportunity for interested parties to share their views on the Government’s draft River Basin Management Plan.

A meeting for residents in Cork City will take place on February 15; a meeting for residents in north Cork will take place on February 17; a meeting for residents in the West Cork area will take place on February 21, and there will be a meeting for residents in east Cork on February 23. All of the meetings will take place at 7.30pm.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien and the Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan have encouraged people in Cork to give their views on water quality via the meetings.

To register see lawaters.ie/rbmp-public-meetings-2022/.