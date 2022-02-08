Homeowners may be able to avail of grants of up to €25k to improve energy efficiency under new scheme

CORK homeowners may soon be able to avail of grants of up to €25,000 to improve their home’s energy efficiency as part of a new government programme.

Details of the Home Energy Upgrade Scheme — the largest home insulation scheme in the country’s history — are set to be announced by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan today.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the grants, which could cover up to 50% of the cost of a deep retrofit for privately owned homes, will make a “huge difference”.

“The proposal being considered by Cabinet will cover up to half the cost of a deep retrofit to significantly improve a dwelling’s energy efficiency rating,” the Fianna Fáil TD told The Echo. “For many households, it didn’t make financial sense to go ahead with the current grant scheme. This scheme makes a huge difference. It could significantly reduce energy bills by hundreds of euro over a year.”

Mr O’Sullivan said the programme, if approved by the Government, would also provide grants to cover up to 80% of the cost of minor upgrade works, such as insulating attics or cavity walls.

According to Deep Retrofit Cork, the average cost of upgrading an older home from an E rating to a B2 energy rating — which usually involves moving to a renewable heating system — can range between €40,000 and €60,000.

However, energy consultant and company director, Stephen McGovern said many find that the benefits go far beyond just saving on heating bills.

“I’ve done hundreds of upgrades and the funny thing is that when you come back a year later, people don’t talk about how much they’re saving, they talk about the comfort. They like the improved ventilation, being able to come downstairs and know it’s not freezing. I’ve been shown drawers of kids’ inhalers that aren’t used anymore. And if you move to a heat pump, you’ll usually get your house up to an A3 rating.”