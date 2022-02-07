Cork County Council leads €53 million Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the South West Region

CORK County Council is leading a €53 million Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the South West Region.

Led by Cork County Council, PLEEP South West will upgrade 77,162 public lights across the region’s local authorities, Cork County Council, Clare County Council, Kerry County Council, Limerick City & County Council, and Waterford City & County Council, as well as Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the South West Region (PLEEP-SW) will see five local authorities invest €53 million in upgrading their public lighting.

Pictured at the contract signing were front row, left to right: Noel Cummins, Contracts Director Le Cheile Consortium (LCC) Enerveo; Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey. Back (l to r): Brian Ahern, Road Management Office; Daragh Quill, Road Management Office; Padraig Barrett, Cork County Council Director of Roads; Michael J Ryan, Cork County Council Project Lead PLEEP SW and Justin Power, Cork County Council. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan welcomed the contract signing of the Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the South West Region.

“Once complete, the South West regional project is predicted to reduce CO2 emissions by 5,000 tonnes each year, while saving the five local authorities €5m in energy and maintenance costs annually and helping to meet energy-efficient targets.

“The project will also survey and collect data on the condition of the public lighting infrastructure to enable local authorities to plan and invest in the upgrading of public lighting for our communities into the future,” she added.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added:

“Local authorities are committed to leading on climate action, reducing carbon emissions in our operations and meeting our energy efficiency targets."

"This project takes a big step in that direction as public lighting currently accounts for half of all the energy used by local authorities. Advancements in LED technology allow for an improved visual environment, enhanced public safety and reduced light pollution.”

Noel Cummins, Contracts Director, Le Cheile Consortium, Enerveo said:

“The project highlights the commitment of both the region and the government to climate action and the need for urgent measures to be taken."

"We look forward to commencing the project and contributing towards a more sustainable Ireland by making it both smarter and greener”.

Pictured at the contract signing were front row left to right: Noel Cummins, Contracts Director Le Cheile Consortium (LCC) Enerveo; Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey. Back (l to r): Sean Corcoran, LCC Electric Skyline; Patrick Rooney, Director of Lighting UK & Irl LCCC Enerveo; Padraig Barrett, Cork County Council Director of Roads; Michael J Ryan, Cork County Council Project Lead PLEEP SW, and Philip Read LCC, Al Read. Pic: Brian Lougheed

As part of a National Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project, twenty-one local authorities will collaborate in the upgrading of approximately 220,000 public lights to LED. Once complete, the project is set to reduce CO2 emissions by 22,000 tonnes each year, while saving the local authorities €12m in energy and maintenance costs annually.

Following a competitive tender process, the contract for the Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project South West Region (PLEEP-SW) was signed between Cork County Council and Le Chéile Consortium, comprised of Enerveo Ireland Ltd, Al Read Electrical Ireland Ltd & Electric Skyline Ltd.