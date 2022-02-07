Popular road race announces return after Covid break 

A staple on the road running calendar, the Co-Op Superstores Mallow 10 Mile Road Race is back for 2022.

This 10 Mile Road Race, which will take place on Sunday 20 March, is a high-profile road race in the Munster region.

Due to this event being cancelled in 2020 and run virtually in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mallow AC is very excited to welcome athletes from all over Ireland back to Mallow again this year.

Mallow AC Chairperson, Catriona Ryan said: “We’re thrilled to have Co-Op Superstores back with us as title sponsors of the Mallow 10 Mile Road Race for 2022. We’re expecting almost 2000 runners to Mallow on Sunday 20 March and are looking forward to welcoming them to the town for what will be a big community event”

Pat Daly, Store Manager Co-Op Superstores Mallow, who are the sponsors of the event, said; “We are delighted to be back on board as title sponsors of the Mallow 10 Mile Road Race in 2022. Dairygold, through our Nutritional Campus and retail store as well as through our local Members are deeply associated with Mallow. It’s great to have athletes from all over Ireland coming back to Mallow following a lengthy break from these sort of sporting events as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. We’re thrilled to support this highly positive event through our sponsorship and staff participation and we’re looking forward to being part of it on the day.”

Register for the race here.