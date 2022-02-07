Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 11:05

Popular road race announces return after Covid break 

Due to this event being cancelled in 2020 and run virtually in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mallow AC is very excited to welcome athletes from all over Ireland back to Mallow again this year.
Popular road race announces return after Covid break 

Pictured at Co-Op Superstores Mallow at the launch of the Co-Op Superstores Mallow 10 Mile Road Race are Catriona Ryan, Mallow AC Chairperson & Ger Buckley, Mallow AC with Pat Daly Store Manager, Co-Op Superstores Mallow & Aoife Walsh, Co-Op Superstores Mallow

Roisin Burke

A staple on the road running calendar, the Co-Op Superstores Mallow 10 Mile Road Race is back for 2022.

This 10 Mile Road Race, which will take place on Sunday 20 March, is a high-profile road race in the Munster region.

Due to this event being cancelled in 2020 and run virtually in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mallow AC is very excited to welcome athletes from all over Ireland back to Mallow again this year.

Mallow AC Chairperson, Catriona Ryan said: “We’re thrilled to have Co-Op Superstores back with us as title sponsors of the Mallow 10 Mile Road Race for 2022. We’re expecting almost 2000 runners to Mallow on Sunday 20 March and are looking forward to welcoming them to the town for what will be a big community event” 

Pat Daly, Store Manager Co-Op Superstores Mallow, who are the sponsors of the event, said; “We are delighted to be back on board as title sponsors of the Mallow 10 Mile Road Race in 2022. Dairygold, through our Nutritional Campus and retail store as well as through our local Members are deeply associated with Mallow. It’s great to have athletes from all over Ireland coming back to Mallow following a lengthy break from these sort of sporting events as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. We’re thrilled to support this highly positive event through our sponsorship and staff participation and we’re looking forward to being part of it on the day.” 

Register for the race here.

More in this section

Cork County Council leads €53 million Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the South West Region Cork County Council leads €53 million Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the South West Region
Covid-19 outbreaks continue to be reported in Cork and Kerry  Covid-19 outbreaks continue to be reported in Cork and Kerry 
Investigation continuing following drugs seizure in Cobh Investigation continuing following drugs seizure in Cobh
corkcork sport
<p>Warren Forbes from Cork City Fire Service on his retirement day.</p>

Three decades as a firefighter: Retirement day for long-serving member of Blue Watch

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more