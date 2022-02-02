Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 15:38

Self-schedule Covid-19 vaccination appointments available for West Cork next week

Self-schedule appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine are available in Bantry Vaccination Centre next week.
Breda Graham

Self-scheduled appointments for the Covid-19 booster vaccination are available in West Cork over the next number of days.

The self-scheduled appointments are available to book through the HSE website.

On Thursday, February 10, people aged 12 and older can avail of the first and second vaccinations doses and those aged 16 and over can avail of the booster vaccination at the Bantry Vaccination Centre.

The Bantry Vaccination Centre is at the Bantry Primary Care Centre and the Eircode is P75TE27.

The HSE has reminded people not to attend for vaccination if they have Covid-19 or any symptoms of the virus or have been told to restrict their movements.

The HSE also urged people to check their eligibility online on the HSE website before making a self-scheduled appointment.

People are asked to bear in mind that they need to wait three months - at least 90 days - after their first round of Covid-19 vaccination before they can get a booster.

Those who have had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated should get the booster dose at least three months after a positive test result.

