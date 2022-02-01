Leaving Cert decision a 'betrayal of young people', says Cork TD

A DECISION on this year’s Leaving Cert is expected shortly, with reports last night suggesting that students will sit a traditional Leaving Cert under plans due to be approved by Cabinet.

Government leaders met last night to discuss the plans and Education Minister Norma Foley is expected to bring a final proposal to Cabinet for approval this morning.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry said this morning that the Government's decision on the Leaving Cert represents a "betrayal" of young people.

He said: "These students have lost a huge amount of classroom teaching time due to Covid. For months now they have lobbied, campaigned, gone on radio shows and protested to get their point of view across to the Government. But the Government have decided to ignore their pleas and instead to drive on with plans for a traditional Leaving Cert.

"This is a real betrayal of young people by this Government. I think there are 60,000 students out there this morning who'll probably never vote Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael or Green in their lives."

Pointing to the fact that today is CAO deadline day, Deputy Barry said that the Government was adding insult to injury by forcing students to compete against each other for a limited number of college places in a pandemic year.

The Cork North Central deputy said that the Government should increase investment in third level education and provide a college place for all who want one.

Deputy Barry will raise the Leaving Cert issue with the Taoiseach in the Dáil this afternoon.