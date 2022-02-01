Nurses in Cork 'burnt out and frustrated', says INMO as figures show extent of overcrowding at hospitals 

Publishing their first monthly Trolley Watch report of 2022, the INMO said that urgent action must be taken to address overcrowding in Irish hospitals.
Their call comes as the new figures reveal that nationally there were 8,636 patients on trolleys in the month of January, 132% higher than January 2021.
Cork University Hospital (CUH) experienced the third-highest level of overcrowding during January of this year.
There was a total of 750 patients waiting on beds at CUH over the course of the month.
This was up from last year when 522 patients were waiting on beds at the hospital during the same month.
A spokesperson for CUH said that the emergency department at the hospital has been "exceptionally busy" over the last number of days.
"Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.
"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.
"Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.
- General Practitioner / South Doc
- Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork TelephoneTelephone - 021-4926900
- Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital: Telephone 027 50133
- Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital: Telephone 022 – 58506.
"Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time," the spokesperson added.