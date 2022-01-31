Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 17:40

Teenage girl in Kilkenny approached by unknown man and assaulted

The teenage girl was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny and treated for shock and a physical injury.
Teenage girl in Kilkenny approached by unknown man and assaulted

Investigating Gardaí have carried out an initial interview with the girl.

Echo reporter

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the circumstances of an incident between a teenage girl and an unknown male which took place near Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny today shortly after 12md.

The girl was approached by the male and assaulted before the man left the scene.

The teenage girl was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny and treated for shock and a physical injury (non-life threatening). 

Investigating Gardaí have carried out an initial interview with the girl.

The male is best described, at this time, as a white male in his 40s with an Irish accent.

Gardaí continue to carry out enquiries and recover CCTV from the area.

Gardaí are appealing for any person travelling on the R639 between Johnstown and The Gallops (a minor road also known locally as Cullinanes Lane), Ballyspellan between 11am and 12.15pm, particularly any person with any video footage (dashcam or other recording device) to contact Gardaí at Kilkenny at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Mother confesses to ill-treatment of her own daughter over six-year period
Gardaí seek assistance in tracing missing Cork man
Cork needs new passport machine with thousands waiting, says Cork TD Cork needs new passport machine with thousands waiting, says Cork TD
crime victims
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of elderly man in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more