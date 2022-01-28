Revised parking charges to come into force at city centre carparks

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 14:59

The changes from February 1 will see charges start at €2.70 in Paul St for the first hour and €2.30 in North Main St.
Revised parking charges will come into effect at Paul Street Car park and North Main Street car park from next week.

The changes from February 1 will see charges start at €2.70 in Paul St for the first hour and €2.30 in North Main St.

In November 2021, it was agreed that the charge for Paul St car park would increase from €2.30 to €2.70 per hour, while the charge for North Main St car park would increase from €1.70 to €2.30 per hour.

The introduction of free parking at both these locations, as well as on the street, came in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charges have returned incrementally over the last two years.

