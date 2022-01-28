Revised parking charges to come into force at city centre carparks

Revised parking charges will come into effect at Paul Street Car park and North Main Street car park from next week.

The changes from February 1 will see charges start at €2.70 in Paul St for the first hour and €2.30 in North Main St.

In November 2021, it was agreed that the charge for Paul St car park would increase from €2.30 to €2.70 per hour, while the charge for North Main St car park would increase from €1.70 to €2.30 per hour.

The introduction of free parking at both these locations, as well as on the street, came in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charges have returned incrementally over the last two years.