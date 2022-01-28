Cork ursing homes non-compliant with certain regulations

FOUR Cork nursing homes were found to not be compliant with certain regulations following recent inspections by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

The body published 42 inspection reports on residential centres for older people this week, eight of which are in Co Cork.

The inspections, carried out between August and November 2021, found evidence of non-compliance, compliance, and substantial compliance at centres.

The areas in which the centres in Cork were found not fully compliant included fire precautions, infection control, and proper notification of incidents. Of the 42 reports published nationally, inspectors found evidence of non-compliance with at least one regulation on 26 inspections.

In total, just 16 centres were found to be completely compliant nationwide.

There were five findings of non-compliance in Glyntown Care Centre in Glanmire in the areas of training and staff development, records, governance and management, fire precautions, and complaints.

The report stated that significant improvements were required with regards to the recruitment of staff.

Only one fire drill had been carried out for the whole of 2021 and it was found there were no maps displayed to indicate the closest method of escape.

Additionally, 13 complaints submitted since the previous inspection were still open.

However, the inspector observed that the centre was a “nice place to live” and residents were offered choice in how they led their lives.

In Unit 1 of St Stephen’s Hospital in Glanmire, a HSE-run dementia-specific unit, three areas of non-compliance were noted in training and staff development, records, and infection control.

It was reported that mop heads were not changed between rooms, cleaning buckets were unclean, and not all the mandatory training had been delivered to staff.

However, the inspector observed that “it was clear that residents were treated with patience and kindness in this centre and that their rights were respected”.

Non-compliance in the areas of infection control and notification of incidents was found in Clonakilty’s Bushmount Nursing Home.

The inspector found that on a number of occasions, there had been suspected cases of Covid-19 in the resident population which had not been submitted as required.

The centre stated that all swabs sent for testing for Covid-19 would be notified to the authority within the regulatory three-day timeframe going forward.

In Carechoice Macroom, there was one area of non-compliance and the inspector found that the number of residents with bed rails was in excess of what was reported.

“Further training is required to ensure staff are aware of what constitutes a restraint,” the report stated.

Some residents told the inspector that there was not much to do during the day.

However, residents were extremely complementary about the staff caring for them and said they were treated very well. The centre has also recently employed a new activities coordinator.

There were no other areas of non-compliance reported at the other centres.

In Aperee Living Churchtown and Fairy Hill Nursing Home in Mallow, the inspector said that while the centre provided a homely environment for residents, further improvements were required in respect of infection prevention and control.

Brídhaven Nursing Home, also in Mallow, was documented as substantially compliant in six areas.

However, three staff members were observed to be wearing their surgical masks back-to-front.

The HSE-run Mount Alvernia Hospital in Mallow was told to fix its service lift and refit privacy curtains by the next inspection.

Overall, most residents of the inspected centres in Cork told inspectors they were happy living in their centres and were supported by kind and respectful staff.