National Broadband Ireland calls on Cork primary schools to take part in new competition

CORK primary schools are being invited to participate in a new ‘Imagine the Future’ competition run by National Broadband Ireland.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP), has launched a new competition for nearly 700 primary schools across the Intervention Area of the NBP.

Students participating in NBI’s new ‘Imagine the Future’ art, design, and imagination competition will have a chance to win a state-of-the-art interactive flat panel display for their school, as well as a number of other individual student prizes for county and national competition winners.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer of National Broadband Ireland, said:

“This competition affords young people across the country the opportunity to imagine the endless possibilities afforded to them through access to high-speed broadband. I wish all of the students the best of luck in their projects.”

Tara Collins, Chief Marketing Officer of National Broadband Ireland, said:

“Young people and schools will see some of the greatest benefits from the introduction of high-speed broadband across the country through the National Broadband Plan.

"We hope that this competition will engage them to think about the variety of advantages and potential uses of high-speed broadband, as well as engaging their imagination through the creation of the projects," she added.

National Broadband Ireland left to right: Tara Collins NBI Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Hendrick NBI Chief Executive Officer and Samantha Ecock Promethean Territory Manager, Ireland.

Students will be asked to create a piece of art responding to the simple statement, ‘Imagine the Future’.

Entries can take a variety of forms, including a sculpture, a photo, a painting, a song, a short movie, or even a dance.

Entries can focus on the following themes: Transportation of the future, School of the future, Home of the future, Workplace of the future, Hospital of the future and Community of the future.

The competition will go through three phases: a school, county, and national phase.

Winners from each school will progress to the county phase, where a panel of judges selected by NBI will decide who will represent their county at the final national phase and be in with a chance to win an ActivPanel.

To register and find out more about the ‘Imagine the Future’ competition, please visit here

The winner will be announced in May of this year.