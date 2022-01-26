Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 19:52

Man charged over alleged €180k cannabis stash

Detective Garda Tony Holmes arrested 32-year-old Wayne McNamara of Innis Thiar, Tallaght, Dublin, for the purpose of charging him.

A man arrested with an alleged stash of €180,000 worth of cannabis in Castlemartyr,  Cork in October 2020 has been formally charged in the case.

He charged him with possession of cannabis, having the drug for sale or supply and the charge of having the cannabis for sale or supply when its street value exceeded €13,000.

This threshold figure carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10-years on conviction unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

All three charges relate to Elm Grove, Castlemartyr, Co Cork, on October 27, 2020.

It is alleged that the cannabis had a street value of €180,000.

There is also a money-laundering charge related to €88,000 in cash allegedly seized at the Dublin address on the same date.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Marie Keane adjourned the case until March 8 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence at Cork District Court.

