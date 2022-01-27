Cork Penny Dinners gets ready to scale the heights as part of Climb with Charlie charity event 

Charlie Bird, who was for many years an RTÉ correspondent, was recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, and has organised a climb of Croagh Patrick on Saturday, April 2 in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and Pieta House.
These will also take place on April 2 and those participating will be asked to contribute a small registration fee of €5, with all monies raised going to IMNDA and — in memory of Ashling Murphy — the Sexual Violence Centre Cork.
- If you would like to participate, contact Cork Penny Dinners at 4 Little Hanover Street, Cork, on Facebook, on Twitter @PennyDinnersCor, or mail@corkpennydinners.ie.