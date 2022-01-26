'An incalculable loss': Tributes paid to Cork community activist Joe Mullane following his passing

COMMUNITY activist Joe Mullane has been remembered as “a thorough gentleman” whose passing marks an “incalculable” loss for the community of Mayfield.

Mr Mullane, who founded St Joseph's No Name! Club, passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Sunday.

He died at the age of 87.

Last year, Mr Mullane was one of the six recipients of the Lord Mayor’s Civic Awards, for his commitment to youth and community through his work with St Joseph's No Name! Club.

Fine Gael councillor and former Lord Mayor of Cork Joe Kavanagh said it was his privilege to bestow a Lord Mayor's Civic Award to Mr Mullane.

“To be in a position to honour Joe in recognition of his lifetime of giving to the local community in so many ways and subsequently making an incredible difference to so many people's lives in such a positive way was really important to me,” he said.

Mr Kavanagh described Mr Mullane as “a thorough gentleman in the true sense of the word” and “an incredible resource to the local community of Mayfield and surrounding areas”.

“His passing will be felt by so many people and particularly the many young people that he passed on the gift of self-belief, self-confidence and the ability to grow and develop into wonderful individuals,” he continued.

Mr Mullane established St Joseph's No Name! Club, which provides positive alcohol-free activities for young people around Mayfield, in 1998 and a previous iteration of the club in 1981.

Speaking to The Echo, club secretary Tasha Walshe said Mr Mullane was involved in the club until his passing.

“He valued our young people so much. He loved the club and was so proud of it,” she said.

Elsewhere in Mayfield, the local GAA club said Mr Mullane was “instrumental” in setting up the club’s under-age structure in the 1950s, which is still thriving to this day.

The club said Mr Mullane’s interest in the club over the years “never waned” and his passing is a huge loss to the community and to his family.

“His loss to the Mayfield community is incalculable, but the greatest loss is to his family, Michael, Bernadette and Dearbhla, to whom we extend our deepest sympathy,” they said.

Mr Mullane will be laid to rest tomorrow.