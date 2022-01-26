West Cork community 'numb' following death of toddler in tragic accident

THE West Cork community has been left reeling after a toddler died in a tragic accident near Tralispean on Tuesday.

According to Gardaí, the 18 month old boy was struck by a car in the driveway of a house near Skibbereen.

Cork County Councillor and Skibbereen native Karen Coakley told The Echo that locals have been “numb” since the news broke.

“We’re devastated. Everybody is numb. It’s just heartbreaking and impossible to put into words really,” the Fine Gael councillor said.

“It’s hard to comprehend. A toddler at such a beautiful age and for such a tragedy to happen at an idyllic location.

“All we can do is give our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the family.”

According to Gardaí, emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

“Gardaí from Skibbereen and Emergency Services attended at the scene of an incident near Skibbereen, Co Cork,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“A toddler sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car on the driveway of a house. He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.”

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident and say enquiries are ongoing.