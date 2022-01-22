Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 15:21

The Echo and a pint at the bar: Cork relishes end of restrictions 

The Echo and a pint at the bar: Cork relishes end of restrictions 

Enjoying The Echo at O'Sullivans bar in Douglas.

We missed the parades and the big nights out, but over the last two years many of us missed simple pleasures too. 

Like the peace of a quiet pint at the bar with the paper (The Echo, naturally) in front of you. 

O'Sullivans Bar in Douglas captured one such golden moment today, as Cork and the rest of the country got used to the new, old, rules.

It was one of many lovely moments in the last few days, as people dared to dream of a return to something much closer to normality than seemed possible just a few short weeks ago. 

Yesterday, the dogs on the street knew a big change was coming. 

And boy, were the venues of Cork ready to hear the news! 

Today, the city is bustling and, for those who want to, it's even ok to share a hug! 

It's been a long road and we all know it's not fully over yet but overall - yes, today is a good day. 

More in this section

Cork's Adam King earns huge accolade and enjoys special trip to Dublin Cork's Adam King earns huge accolade and enjoys special trip to Dublin
Two new millionaires in Cork - check those tickets!  Two new millionaires in Cork - check those tickets! 
woman in grey blouse wearing ffp2 mask 'Today is a good day': Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from 6am
coronaviruscork business
Man accused of threatening to pour petrol over his partner at a fast-food outlet in Cork city 

Man accused of threatening to pour petrol over his partner at a fast-food outlet in Cork city 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more