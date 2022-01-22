The Echo and a pint at the bar: Cork relishes end of restrictions 

We missed the parades and the big nights out, but over the last two years many of us missed simple pleasures too.

Like the peace of a quiet pint at the bar with the paper (The Echo, naturally) in front of you.

O'Sullivans Bar in Douglas captured one such golden moment today, as Cork and the rest of the country got used to the new, old, rules.

It was one of many lovely moments in the last few days, as people dared to dream of a return to something much closer to normality than seemed possible just a few short weeks ago.

Yesterday, the dogs on the street knew a big change was coming.

And boy, were the venues of Cork ready to hear the news!

Today, the city is bustling and, for those who want to, it's even ok to share a hug!

Really lovely to catch up with @ErinMcGreehan in Cork today. Such a fabulous representative - and genuinely so passionate about female representation in politics @fiannafailparty @FFWomensNetwork - and we got to hug (thanks @MichealMartinTD 🤣) #Saturday pic.twitter.com/SjvGIwN5H9 — Sandra Murphy (@sandramurphy999) January 22, 2022

It's been a long road and we all know it's not fully over yet but overall - yes, today is a good day.