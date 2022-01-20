Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 12:42

Demand for swap-shop spikes as 400 international students arrive at UCC

The event, run by the UCC International Office, has seen huge demand with the event, close to selling out in 13 minutes, and the organiser looking to open out the initiative to the entire college community.
A UCC swap shop is highlighting the demand among students for everyday items.

Run by the International Office Student Support Team: Natalie O’ Byrne and Suzanne Buckley, since 2019, the swap shop allows UCC's spring semester International students to pick up five free items. 

The initiative takes place at the International office at Roseleigh on Western Road today and will be run again until all items have found a new home.

The swap shop has everything from clothes, shoes, specialist gear for hiking, camping, sporting etc- to unopened food, cosmetics, stationery, storage solutions, bedding and fashion jewellery as well as Halloween costumes up for grabs.

Items up for grabs at the UCC Swap Shop.
Items up for grabs at the UCC Swap Shop.

All the items have been donated by international students who left the college in December.

Speaking to The Echo, Natalie said 400 international students arrived in the past two weeks that will benefit greatly from the items on offer.

Natalie said they had to implement an appointment system due to Covid. A maximum of 30 students can visit the swap shop in a day.

The International Student officer said there was a range of reasons the event was such a hit and said they were proud to run the initiative as part of UCC’s efforts to increase their sustainability element.

“Financial need and also to support UCCs sustainability initiative. We are the first campus in the world to receive the green flag, and this is just another example of how we strive to be more sustainable and encourage our students to do the same.

“Primarily though, our goal was to help our international students manage financially, be part of the UCC community, and to spread the word about the importance of sustainability.”

Anyone interested can contact Natalie on natalie.obyrne@ucc.ie.

