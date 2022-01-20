Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 11:01

Advocate of the elderly cautiously welcomes recruitment of 200 Health Care Support Assistants in Cork 

Paddy O'Brien has welcomed the recruitment of 200 Health Care Support Assistants in Cork and called on the HSE to allow for each assistant to give sufficient time to the elderly.
Advocate of the elderly cautiously welcomes recruitment of 200 Health Care Support Assistants in Cork 

Welcoming the news, Paddy O’Brien said that there has been “a great demand for this for many many years”. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Breda Graham

A local advocate of the elderly has welcomed a recruitment campaign by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare for 200 new Health Care Support Assistants, formerly known as home helps, in Cork.

Working in partnership with service users and their families, the seven-day personalised service provides people with support at home for activities of daily living.

Welcoming the news, Paddy O’Brien said that there has been “a great demand for this for many many years”.

“The situation was deplorable. To me, the situation was a scandal that you could not get home help, there were waiting lists for home help.

Many elderly people did move into nursing homes in the last two years as a direct result of being unable to get home help.

“All the surveys that have been carried out, not just in Ireland but in every country in Europe, find that the elderly want to finish their own days at home, in their own community, the place they are familiar with and the home helps do that, they keep the people in the community and keep the people at home in their own environment.

“I welcome it, it is a great boost for the care services. They do wonderful work and go beyond the call of duty and that has always been the situation,” he said.

He said that the service improves the quality of life for so many elderly but called on the HSE to now look in a very serious way at the situation in relation to the number of visits per week made by Health Care Support Assistants and allocation of time.

Some elderly people are only getting 30 minutes per week. That is totally unacceptable because any person going into an elderly person would find it impossible to do anything in a half an hour.

“We must be realistic in offering people home help because they can’t do anything in a half an hour. The big advantage of having a home help on elderly people is that home help is probably the only person they speak to for days and if they are rushing in and out there’s no time for a chat and I would say to the HSE be realistic in the allocation of times that they would spend,” he said.

Speaking about the role, HCSA Recruitment Co-ordinator Noreen Cremin said: “The service that Health Care Support Assistants provides to people in their own communities is a hugely valued service.

“I think now more than ever the general public and the health services itself really appreciate the service that Health Care Support Assistants can provide by enabling people to live at home, safely and for as long as is reasonably possible.” 

The closing date for the applications is Friday, January 21 at midday. 

Job details are available here.

Read More

Bonus is 'generous token' but 'nothing is ever enough' for what was asked of healthcare workers, Cork nursing home proprietor says

More in this section

Three arrests in Cork City as part of drug dealing investigation Three arrests in Cork City as part of drug dealing investigation
Irish Water says it is ‘working tirelessly’ to lift boil water notice impacting 9,500 people in Cork Irish Water says it is ‘working tirelessly’ to lift boil water notice impacting 9,500 people in Cork
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Harris highlights importance of 'absolute clarity' for Leaving Cert students
<p>A significant extension programme has been approved for Bandon secondary school Coláiste na Toirbhirte. Pictured left to right: Dr Margaret O’Donovan, Chairperson, Mary Galvin, Principal and Carolyn O'Flaherty, Deputy Principal.</p>

Funding approved for a significant extension programme at Cork secondary school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more