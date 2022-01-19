Cork students win Irish school scholarships

TWO Cork students are celebrating after they were awarded the 2021/2022 entrance scholarships to Gaelcholáiste Mhic Shuibhne (GMS) at Terence MacSwiney Community College.

When applying for one of the scholarships, sixth-class pupils were invited to draw a poster and write a short essay that would reflect their interest in Irish language, culture, and heritage.

Ciara Ní Éigeartaigh, 13, and Aimee Ní Chuinín, 12, have been chosen to receive the scholarships.

Both Ciara and Aimee opted to focus on Irish music in their submissions. Aimee wrote about the harp and tin whistle, while Ciara shared her experiences of learning the language over the years with the help of her grandfather. Ciara shared that her ambition was to attend GMS due to the high standard of digital learning.

The Cork Education and Training Board school welcomed its third cohort of students last September and said that, from the outset, the Gaelcholáiste had been extremely grateful for the guidance and support of the Department of Modern Irish at University College Cork (UCC), in particular, from department head Professor Pádraig Ó Macháin and Irish tutor Seán Ó Broin.

Speaking at the presentation, GMS principal Ms Phil O’Flynn congratulated the pupils.

“We are honoured that Prof Ó Macháin will present both students with their scholarships at the Quad at UCC, where both students intend attending in the future to further their studies.

“Our thanks to Cork Education and Training Board and to the Department of Education for their endorsement and support of the provision of Irish-medium education in Knocknaheeny/ Hollyhill.

“We are pleased to say that the Gaelcholáiste is going from strength to strength and the school was the proud winner of the prestigious Joe MacDonagh Award, to celebrate Irish culture, language, and heritage, in its inaugural year, for its contribution to Irish-medium education”.

Established in 2019, the Gaelcholáiste represents another educational option for families in the city’s northwest area.

The Gaelcholáiste said it was delighted to receive official sanction from the Department of Education in June 2021 to cement the hard work and dedication of the staff, students and their families, and the community as a whole.