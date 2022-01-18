Gardaí arrest man in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Gardaí investigating the death of Ashling Murphy have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The arrest comes just hours after the 23-year-old’s funeral.

An Garda Síochána said the man, in his 30s, is being questioned at Tullamore Garda station in Co Offaly.

"Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly have arrested a male in his 30s on suspicion of murder," a spokesperson said.

The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday.

Large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where Ms Murphy’s funeral was held on Tuesday.

Her death has intensified debate around women’s safety and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle gender-based violence.

The arrest was made after police renewed an appeal for information, saying “significant progress” had been made with their investigation.

Police asked anyone who saw a man dressed in a black tracksuit top with no hood, black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side, and black runners to come forward.

Officers also asked members of the public whether they had seen the same man walking in the Tullamore area, or if they gave him a lift last Wednesday evening.