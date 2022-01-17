Living Leeside: Vanessa Pulgarin Auquilla says she loves Cork’s community and natural amenities

Originally arriving to study at University College Cork, Vanessa Pulgarin Auquilla, 33, from Ecuador, met a West Cork man by the name of Seamus, who convinced her to give Cork a longer look.

“I also wanted to do my masters in English, so that reduced my options,” she said. “I considered the UK, a couple of masters in English offered in Germany and the Netherlands, and Ireland of course. Additionally, I was working remotely for an organisation based in Brussels when I decided to do my masters and I didn’t want to go to a big city because I did not want any distractions from work, so it had to be a second city.

“After considering the options, the programme that UCC offered was a perfect fit to my interests and the communication with the university and my masters director was impeccable, so that made all the application and visa process very easy.”

Vanessa said studying at UCC was the best experience she has ever had. “I cherish every lecture I had because of what I learned, the people I met, and the opportunities it brought me. The international office was very helpful and supportive. I am still friends with the Latin American co-ordinator.”

Vanessa met her partner Seamus through shared lectures while he was studying government and politics and the rest, as they say, is history.

'I feel as if I had grown up here'

Settled in the city for nearly four years now, Vanessa said there is nothing she would change about her life in Cork.

“I feel as if I had grown up here. Cork has given me so much and I have reciprocated it. I have gained work and life experience here. I have a partner, friends, and colleagues here. I have a job here, through which I contribute to Cork’s growth. I feel part of the community and I feel I fit in.”

Vanessa graduated with a masters in international public policy and diplomacy in 2020 and spent some time working for the university before taking a position with Ireland’s first green hydrogen company, EI-H2, where she currently works as funding and policy manager. Owned by Cork businessman Pearse Flynn, EI-H2 hopes to play an integral role in powering Irish businesses as the country takes strides towards a zero-emissions future.

Vanessa enjoys advocating for renewable energy and green hydrogen in Ireland as she has always had a strong interest in sustainability and nature.

“My role is challenging and exciting, it is busy, but enjoyable,” said the South American woman, who has always been an animal lover and has two rescue dogs back home in Ecuador. Vanessa used to walk other people’s dogs when she was in college.

Favourite things to do in Cork

One of her favourite things to do in Cork is a simple coffee stroll.

“It’s very peaceful and fun at the same time,” she said. “You meet people around that will always say hi, even though I’ve never seen them before, and people would also let me pet their dogs, so that adds extra points.”

In terms of Cork’s characters, Vanessa said she has met a lot of locals with a great deal of warmth.

“While the city might not be warm [weather wise], its people are,” Vanessa said. “I also like the sense of community. I love how some of the streets have been pedestrianised. I like that it’s not too big to get lost but also not too small to be bored.

“Cork has also beautiful places around; the county itself has so much to offer and then nothing in Ireland is too far away, so even a weekend away in a different city is quite an easy thing to do.

Vanessa said she feels as if she grew up in Cork. Picture: David Keane.

“I love how Cork people love Cork and advocate for it, support its sports teams, question when something doesn’t seem right for the city/county, but at the same time would never say anything wrong about Cork.”

With her mother in Ecuador and her sister studying in Spain, Vanessa said she does miss her family, but technology has made it easier to stay connected.

Vanessa said she thinks Cork is a kind and welcoming city, where thought is given to important things. “I think mental health is looked out for more here, and in Europe. In Ecuador, it is a little different,” she said.

Despite differences in the two countries, Vanessa said she is from a mountainous region of Ecuador where the weather can reflect four seasons in one day, something she sees in Cork. “I met a French girl once and we were talking about the weather and she said to me that she loves the way the weather is so unpredictable here, because you never know when it is going to change,” said Vanessa. “She said in Paris, if the weather is bad, it’s bad, but in Ireland, you are just one surprise away from the sun.”