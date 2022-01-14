Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 15:37

Cork race to rename section in honour of Ashling Murphy

“We hope it gives a modicum of solace to this young lady's family.” 
Chatting to The Echo a Club spokesperson said they wanted to keep the memory of Ashling alive.

Roisin Burke

A popular Cork running race has paid tribute to Ashling Murphy by naming a mile of their event after the young primary school teacher.

Posting on social media, the organisers of The Sonia O’Sullivan Cobh 10 mile race said mile four will “forever” be known and marked as ‘The Ashling Murphy mile’.

The organisers said: “Due to the recent tragic killing of a fellow member of the running family, Ashling Murphy, Mile 4 of the Sonia O'Sullivan Cobh 10 Race will forever be known and marked on the course as The Ashling Murphy Mile.

The Sonia O’Sullivan Cobh 10 race takes place on Sunday, April 3 at 10:30am.

It is hosted by the local athletics club: Ballymore Cobh Athletic Club.

“Sometimes these things happen and everyone is outraged, but then things move on and it goes to the back of our minds, but this is just a reminder, on mile four, of Ashling and she went for a run at 4pm, so that’s what we did.” 

Mile four is the only section dedicated on the Cobh 10 mile route.

The race was formerly known as 'The Great Island Road Race' and was a fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society.

The 2022 race will be a fundraiser for the Breakthrough Cancer Research and the further development of Ballymore Cobh AC’s Juvenile facilities, Irelands future athletes!

This year the race has a ‘real’ entry and a virtual entry. Further information is available here.  

A walk to pay tribute to Ashling and in solidarity with her family and friends is taking place in Cobh on Saturday at 4pm. The Ballymore Cobh Athletic Club, along with Cobh Triathlon Club have arranged to walk a one-mile loop from the Heritage Centre. Everyone is welcome to join.

